Lori Bigler McDermott passed away quietly at her home on June 25. Beloved and loving spouse of Timothy McDermott, caring mother of Alec and Adam. Lori is also survived by parents, Lloyd and Mavis Bigler, of Waverly, siblings Lisa (Russ Rupiper), of Omaha, Nebraska, Matt and Kim Bigler, of Cedar Falls, and Mark Bigler, of Davenport. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Grief is shared by the McDermott family, whom she embraced as her own and who loved her as much.



Prior to moving to Osage Beach, Missouri, Lori, who graduated from Allen College and received her BSN from UNMC College of Nursing enjoyed a long and highly regarded career with Bergan Mercy, mutual of Omaha and finally Azria Health. During her time in Omaha, she consistently and continually battled health concerns from lupus which was diagnosed in her early 20s. Through God's good grace, Lori prospered far beyond the limits her health might have imposed and is now reaping the reward of a selfless, kind, loving and gentle life well lived. She was a woman of slight stature who met each challenge with grace, determination, patience and confidence.



Celebration of Life will be held at Heafey, Heafey and Hoffman Thursday, July 9 from 4-8 p.m. Friends are asked to write a personal memory of their relationship with Lori. Such notes will bring comfort to the family in this time and forever.



Special thanks to Dr. Jerry Fischer and the transplant team as well as the many specialty groups at UNM with whom we consulted for the interest and kind caring she received during many years in Omaha. Surely their efforts extended her life for decades.



Notes may be sent to 804 Passover Road, Osage Beach, MO 65065.

