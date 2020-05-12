Lucille Bergmann, 91, of Frederika, died Saturday, May 9, 2020,, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Lucille was born May 25, 1928, in Dundee, Iowa, the daughter of James and Edith (Kidd) Bearbower. She grew up south of Jesup, Iowa and graduated from Jesup High School. On May 31, 1947, she was united in marriage to Clarence Bergmann at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Lucille was a homemaker, and later worked for BMC in Evansdale. Clarence died in 2007 and Lucille continued to live in Frederika until the time of her death.
Lucille is survived by eight children; Diane Katzenburger of Tripoli, Clarence Bergmann, Karen (Robert) Howland of Cedar Falls, Gayle (Douglas) Iserman of Shell Rock, Kenny (Rhonda) Bergmann of Frederika, Ronald Bergmann of Frederika, Connie Joens of Frederika and Kerry Bergmann of Marshalltown, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence, two sons, Ricky in infancy and Warren, two sisters; Bernice Dodge and Hazel Reedy, one brother, James Bearbower and a son-in-law, William Katzenburger.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Megan Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery-rural Frederika. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 12, 2020.