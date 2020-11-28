Luella "Lou" Lois Fortsch, 83, of Readlyn passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.



A virtual funeral was held on S.K. Rogers Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn or to Unity Point Hospice.



S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.



Lou was born in Bremer, Iowa on September 7, 1937, to Fred and Clara (Kueker) Heine. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1955.



Lou was united in marriage to Ervin Fortsch on July 7, 1957 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Artesian, Iowa. The couple made their home in Readlyn, where Lou was given the honor of being named "Readlyn Grump" in 2008.



After high school, Lou worked for Blackhawk Abstract Company in Waterloo before opening her first restaurant, Lou's Place in Readlyn in 1975. Lou's Place later closed in 1977. In 1979, Lou started her next restaurant, The Center Inn in Readlyn until her retirement in 1996. Lou was known for her delicious potato salad.



Lou was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn, where she was active helping with the church dinner fundraisers. Lou had a knack for decorating and she had a passion for decorating for every holiday. Lou enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Branson, Missouri and playing cards with her friends at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.



Lou is survived by her four children, Connie (Scott) Matthias, of Readlyn, Barry (Lori) Fortsch, of Readlyn, Julie (Tim) Leehey, of Waterloo, and Bruce (Deb) Fortsch, of Readlyn; a sister, Alice Heese, of Urbandale; a brother, Fritz Heine, of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Mildred Clark, of Readlyn; 14 grandchildren, Brooke (Jeremy Meneuy) Myers, Bridget (Aaron) Destival, McKenzie (Travis) Schmitt, Miles Matthias, Adam (Tammy) Kaufman, Andy (Brook) Kaufman, Aaron (Audrey) Kaufman, Abigail (Jacob) Lukins, Alex (Abi) Fortsch, Joe (Brooke) Leehey, Mike (Tara) Leehey, Stephanie (Shawn Schroeder) Rewerts, Susan (Josh) Gilbert, and Tony (Kammy) Mathis; and 40 great-grandchildren and two on the way.



She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harold and Alice Fortsch, siblings, Agnes (Elmer) Henniges, Arlene Schweer, Ervin (Norma) Heine, Alfred (Carrie) Heine, Laverne Heine, Delores (Wayne) Lynch, brother-in-law, Arlyn Heese, and sister-in-law, Connie Heine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store