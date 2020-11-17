1/1
Luella Norma (Meier) Harms
1916 - 2020
Luella N. Harms, 103, of Tripoli, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

All attending the visitation are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Luella Norma, daughter of Carl and Alma (Schaefer) Meier was born December 16, 1916, at Artesian, rural Bremer County, Iowa. She was baptized on December 25, 1916, and confirmed on April 14, 1930, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Bremer County. Luella received her education in the Country School and St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian Parochial School. On November 21, 1937, she was united in marriage with August Harms at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian. To this union one daughter was born, Joan. The family lived in the Waverly area, prior to moving to Tripoli in 1960, when August purchased Fred's Body Shop. Luella was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, where she was active in the Ladies Circle and Quilting Circle. She enjoyed playing cards (specifically Pinochle), bingo, was an excellent cook, quilting (made a quilt for each of her granddaughters when they graduated from school as well as her great-grandchildren), but her greatest joy came from spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Luella is survived by her daughter, Joan (Larry) Struck, of Tripoli; three granddaughters, Rhonda (Scott) Miller, of Greene, Julie (James) Bronner, of Waverly, and Lynae (Daryl) Heinemann, of Ventura; eight great-grandchildren, Adam (Jill) Miller, Lisa (Seth) Adams, Lindsey Petersen, Brady Petersen, Jacob Heinemann, Matthew Heinemann, Jonathan Bronner, and Andrew Bronner; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Dankenbring, of Cedar Falls; two sisters-in-law, Delores Meier, of Readlyn, and Dorothy Meier, of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August who died on January 16, 1976; and her six siblings, Leota Meier, Alvin Meier, Eldo Meier, Helen Tietje, Harold Meier, and Eugene Meier.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rettig Funeral Home
400 S Main St
Tripoli, IA 50676
(319) 882-4285
