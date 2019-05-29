Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable M. (Goehring) Berg. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

Mable M. Berg, 90, of Waverly, died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.



Mable was born on July 2, 1928, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Andrew Lewis and Hazel (Hill) Goehring. She was baptized in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Libertyville. Mable graduated from the Fairfield High School in 1947 and then attended classes at Parson's College, where she received her Normal Training Certificate. Following her schooling, she taught in a one room schoolhouse in rural southeast Jefferson County.



On June 3, 1950, Mable was united in marriage to Carroll F. Berg at the Mt. Zion Church. They made their home in Fairfield, where she worked for Simmons and Simmons Law Offices. They moved to Burlington in April of 1951 and in 1961, they moved to Waverly. She worked for Allen Travel Agency, Bremer County Auditor's office and retired from the USDA Bremer County ASCS office in 1991.



She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and was active in Luther Circle. She also was active in Friends in Faith and the Waverly Hospital Auxiliary. Mable also volunteered at the Bartels Lutheran Home. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, canning, and sewing. She especially enjoyed making doll clothes for her granddaughters and spending time with her grandchildren.



Mable is survived by her husband, Carroll Berg, of Waverly; two sons, Randy (Mariann) Berg, of Cedar Falls, and Ronald (Wendy) Berg, of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Amy Berg, of Milpitas, California, Ryan (Diana) Berg, of Belvidere, Illinois, and Sarah (Sam Tia) Berg, of Berkeley, California; two great-grandchildren, Connor Berg and Micah Tia; two brothers, Glen (Virginia) Goehring, of Marion, and Raymond (Letha) Goehring, of Fairfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Diane; brothers, Keith (Evelyn), Karl (Ruth) and Carroll (Helen) Goehring; and two sisters, Fern (Bud) Mineart and Darlene (Dick) Reynolds.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Sandra Burroughs officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour before services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School and online condolences can be left at



Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. Mable M. Berg, 90, of Waverly, died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.Mable was born on July 2, 1928, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Andrew Lewis and Hazel (Hill) Goehring. She was baptized in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Libertyville. Mable graduated from the Fairfield High School in 1947 and then attended classes at Parson's College, where she received her Normal Training Certificate. Following her schooling, she taught in a one room schoolhouse in rural southeast Jefferson County.On June 3, 1950, Mable was united in marriage to Carroll F. Berg at the Mt. Zion Church. They made their home in Fairfield, where she worked for Simmons and Simmons Law Offices. They moved to Burlington in April of 1951 and in 1961, they moved to Waverly. She worked for Allen Travel Agency, Bremer County Auditor's office and retired from the USDA Bremer County ASCS office in 1991.She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and was active in Luther Circle. She also was active in Friends in Faith and the Waverly Hospital Auxiliary. Mable also volunteered at the Bartels Lutheran Home. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, canning, and sewing. She especially enjoyed making doll clothes for her granddaughters and spending time with her grandchildren.Mable is survived by her husband, Carroll Berg, of Waverly; two sons, Randy (Mariann) Berg, of Cedar Falls, and Ronald (Wendy) Berg, of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Amy Berg, of Milpitas, California, Ryan (Diana) Berg, of Belvidere, Illinois, and Sarah (Sam Tia) Berg, of Berkeley, California; two great-grandchildren, Connor Berg and Micah Tia; two brothers, Glen (Virginia) Goehring, of Marion, and Raymond (Letha) Goehring, of Fairfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Diane; brothers, Keith (Evelyn), Karl (Ruth) and Carroll (Helen) Goehring; and two sisters, Fern (Bud) Mineart and Darlene (Dick) Reynolds.Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Sandra Burroughs officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour before services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. Published in Waverly Democrat on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Waverly Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close