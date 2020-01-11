|
Mae "Jean" Harris, age 99, of Clarksville, Iowa was born the daughter of Andrew James and Pauline Ruth (Klodt) Wiley on June 3, 1920, Parkersburg, Iowa. She was baptized into the Christian faith and also later confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. She graduated from the Parkersburg High School in 1937, attended Iowa Teacher's College where she received her teaching certificate. She taught school in a one room schoolhouses in Butler and Grundy Counties.
On February 20, 1943, Jean was united in marriage with Donald Lee Harris in Lancaster, MO. They made their home and farmed near Clarksville. Jean was a loving mother, homemaker and helped on the farm.
Jean was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, where she had taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years and was active in the ladies' group UMW. Jean enjoyed leading the Butler Bonnie Bells 4H group for many years. She was a member of the Rebekka's, Eastern Star and the Clarksville Women's Club.
Jean was an avid seamstress most of her life. She enjoyed making her children's clothing and special things for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to travel and proudly had been to all 50 states. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and playing cards with family and friends. Jean enjoyed hosting dinner parties especially for family occasions that usually included a special dessert.
Jean passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Harris on 2/21/2003; her parents; three brothers, Robert Wiley in infancy, Corp. John Wiley who died in WW II, and James "Dutch" Wiley; and two daughters, Shirley Ann Stoppelmoor and Mary Groen.
Jean is survived by one daughter, Donna (Robert) Kelm of Clarksville; two sons-in-law, Wayne (Donna) Stoppelmoor of Sylvia, IL, and Wilson Groen of Denver, CO; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; one sister Roberta "Bobbie" Kahler of Grinnell, IA; and one nephew, Jerry (Mary) Kahler.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Community United Methodist Church with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church in Clarksville.
Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements. 319-278-4245
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020