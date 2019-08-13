|
Marcia Lashbrook, 53, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Marcia Donnelle Lashbrook was born on April 6, 1966 the daughter of James J. and Nancy (Kretzschmar) Lamos in Waterloo, Iowa. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith in 1966 in Washburn and confirmed in 1979 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. She graduated from Denver High School, class of 1984 and Mt Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, class of 1988. On May 23, 1987, she was united in marriage to Bret Lashbrook at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Marcia worked for Superior Home Health for a couple years, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for 10 years, Waverly Hospital for 3 years in the Birthing Center, Med-Surg and Emergency room before working for the State of Iowa Inspections and Appeals from 2006 till the present time.
Survivors are her husband, Bret Lashbrook, of Cedar Falls,; two sons, MJ Lashbrook, of Waterloo, and Zach Lashbrook, of Savage, Minnesota; daughter, Stephanie Lashbrook, of Iowa City; her mother, Nancy Lamos of Denver; and three brothers, Robert (Wendy) Lamos, of Waverly, Barry (Wendy) Lamos, of Hampton, and Bryan (Linda) Lamos, of Snoqualmie, Washington. She was preceded in death by her father, James J. Lamos.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver, with Pastors Dawn Pederson and Denny Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at St Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and also an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Lashbrook family for a later designation in Marcia's name and online condolences for Marcia Lashbrook may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Lashbrook family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019