1/1
Marcille Ann (Eick) Green
1937 - 2020
Marcille Green, 83, of Charles City, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A public visitation for Marcille Green was held from 5-7 p.m. at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City on Friday, September 11, 2020. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.

A private family service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hansen from Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua.

Marcille Ann (Eick) Green, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie (Zander) Eick, was born on May 2, 1937, in rural Bremer County. She received her education in the Plainfield School System and later received her GED and Associates Degree from Hawkeye Community College.

In December of 1953, Marcille was united in marriage to Floyd Smith and this union was blessed with six children: Rebecca, Mary, Joy, Floyd David, Stewart and Beverly. The couple would later divorce. Marcille worked as secretary at Western Home in Cedar Falls and then at the Clarksville Nursing Home for several years. She also sold Avon products for over 20 years and was known as the Charles City Avon Lady.

Marcille married Reverend William Green in Wyoming and became a minister's wife. This meant that she worked to keep their lives organized at home and at the churches they ministered to acting as secretary in the office. She and William enjoyed traveling in their RV together during the summer months.

Marcille was a member of Navy Mothers, United Methodist Women, Charles City Book Club, Charles City Women's Club (being awarded Woman of the Year in 2009) and the P. Buckley Moss Club. She was always encouraging of her children's involvement with different organizations including 4-H and Scouts.

Marcille enjoyed crafts, sewing and spending time with her family. She particularly loved time spent with her grandchildren and looked forward to Christmas (her favorite holiday) all year.

Living family members include her children: Rebecca Smith, of Charles City, Mary (Doug) Kampman, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Joy Smoot, of Pine River, Minnesota, Stewart (Tammy) Smith, of Pensacola, Florida, and Beverly (Robert) Abrahamsen, of Davenport; step-children: Donald Green, of Charles City, David (Imelda) Green, of Ireland, and Holly Porter, of Cedar Falls; step-son-in-law, Jeff Sabbath, of Chicago; grandchildren: Michael (Kristen) Kampman, Matthew Smoot, Jonathon Smith, Chris Rosol, Lindsay Greenwood, Sarah Smith, Jack Peterson III, Lucas Peterson, Laura Green, Rachel Green, Mark Green, Benjamin Porter, Jesse Porter, Emily Sabbath, Natalie Sabbath and Walt Sabbath; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Eick; sister, Geneva Weiss; sister-in-law, Kathy Eick; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Marcille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. William Green; son, Floyd David; step-daughter, Deb Sabbath; granddaughter, Ashley Smith; grandson, Quinton Smoot; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Smith; great-grandson, Jaykwon Smith; and brother, Virgil Eick.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
