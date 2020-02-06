|
Margaret Grace (Hay) Pauley was born June 17, 1919, in Waverly, Iowa, and passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, in La Mesa, California, at the milestone age of 100.
Marge, as she was known to most everyone, was a symbol of strength and independence. She lived through the Great Depression, was the wife of a decorated World War II veteran, the mother to one Vietnam era veteran and one Peace Corps volunteer, and a model of a successful Baskin-Robbins Franchisee owner to both of her sons who have been successful entrepreneurs in their own rite.
She supported all three of her grandchildren in all of the activities in which they participated: swimming, softball, baseball, volleyball, running, triathlons, horse shows, livestock shows, and pageants. She also supported them through graduations, marriages and births of great grandchildren.
Marge loved traveling and did so extensively, especially to her beloved Maui, Hawaii.
Margaret Grace Pauley is survived by her sons, Michael Pauley (Ami) & Stephen Pauley (Kathleen); three grandchildren, Patrick Pauley (Dana), Kimberly Pauley Bellah, & Michele Pauley Clode (Peter); and four great grandchildren, Shelby Bellah, Jacob Bellah, Hailey Vasquez & Brody Vasquez. Plus many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Donald Jacob Pauley, as well as 6 sisters and a brother.
Hers was a life well lived.
A funeral service for Margaret was held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lemon Grove, CA
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020