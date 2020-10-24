1/
Margaret Jane Weikert
Margaret Jane Weikert, 94, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Denver with the Rev. Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. There will be no visitation or viewing at the church on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
