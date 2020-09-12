Funeral services for Margaret L. Downing, 94, formerly of Greene will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Greene.



Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church.



Margaret Loenza (Fish) Downing of Shell Rock, died peacefully at Shell Rock Health Care Center on September 6, 2020, at age 94. She was formerly a resident of Waverly and Greene.



Margaret was born on November 19, 1925, the youngest and only daughter of Byron and Letha (Bisbee) Fish. She and her three brothers were raised on a farm outside of Alden, Iowa. She attended Alden High School until just before the start of her senior year when the family relocated to a farm outside of Marble Rock, Iowa. In 1943 she graduated from Marble Rock High School.



Graduating in the midst of World War II, Margaret was always proud of her contributions on the home front. With two of her brothers away fighting in the war, her father, who suffered from complications caused by polio in his youth, relied heavily on Margaret to assist with milking their Brown Swiss Cows and other farm chores. In the years after she graduated she also supported herself with a number of jobs outside of the farm, including candling eggs and waitressing in Greene. It was in Greene that she met Louis Downing.



Margaret and Louis married on February 5, 1951. The two farmed outside of Greene as they raised their eight children. Margaret's life was devoted to caring for her family. Beyond the household chores of cooking, cleaning, and childcare, Margaret was involved in every aspect of running the farm. She worked in the fields, walking beans and picking up corn, and tended to the livestock. Margaret kept fruit and vegetable gardens and as a lover of flowers she was known to create flower beds in every available space she could find.



When the need arose, Margaret found work outside of the farm. She used her knack for caretaking and found work in health care. She spent many years working as a nurse's aide and a home health aide.



In 1972 Margaret began what was most likely her favorite job, this is the year that she became Grandma. She would eventually be the proud grandmother to seventeen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Referred to by many as "The Cookie Grandma," Margaret was well known for baking and delivering batches of delicious cookies to each of her grandchildren. Beyond cookies, each grandchild could be assured that when they arrived at Grandma's house their favorite treat would be ready and waiting. Her family was spoiled with muffins, pies, and her famous fresh-out-of-the-oven dinner rolls at every gathering.



Margaret loved to host family get-togethers. She was her happiest when her house was full of people. These gatherings meant card games. Five Hundred was her favorite and she taught many of her children and grandchildren to play. As sweet and loving as she could be, when it came to 500 she was very competitive. She didn't like to lose, and very rarely did.



As a talented crafter she quilted, embroidered, and crocheted hundreds of gifts that her family and friends will always treasure. She inspired her family with her creativity and "do-it-yourself" attitude. She leaves behind a legacy of quilters, crafters, and creators of all types.



Tragedy struck in 1983 when Louis lost his short battle with cancer. Margaret's strength and faith helped guide her and her family through the loss. She would keep Louis' memory alive for the next 37 years as she continued to lead and care for her growing family.



Margaret's life continued to be devoted to her family. She attended sporting events, recitals, concerts, baptisms, confirmations, graduations and much more for each grand and great-grandchild. As busy as her large family kept her, Margaret still found a way to be an active member of the Greene community. She served as a 4-H leader and was a member of various card clubs in the area. A member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, she served as a religious education teacher and was a part of St. Cecilia Circle and Catholic Daughters. Margaret spent many years volunteering with Hospice, providing in-home care. In 2011 she was the proud recipient of the Spirit of Greene Award.



In 2004 Margaret moved to Waverly. She lived there until 2018, when she moved to the Shell Rock Health Care Center.



She is survived by her children: Eugene (Linda) Downing, of Waverly, Ellen Downing, of Minneapolis; Darlene McGee, of Minneapolis; Mary (Bob) McGee, of Shell Rock; Carla Langfald, of Scarville, John (Connie) Downing, of Nora Springs, Sandy (Marty) Pieper, of Adel, and Joan (Paul) Heyes, of Savage, Minnesota; grandchildren: Steven (Marty) Downing, of Shell Rock, Timothy (Andrea) Downing, of Johnston, Michael (Vanessa) McGee, of Columbus, Minnesota, Gregory McGee, of Bettendorf, Bradley (Debra) McGee, of Mason City, Bridget Spree, of Waverly, Erica (Troy Julius) Klukow, of Buffalo Center, Erin Larsen, of Mason City, Alex (Heidi) Langfald, of Buffalo Center, Anthony (Cynthia) Langfald, of Lake Mills, Andrew Langfald, of Rochester, Minnesota, Wendy (Nick) Noel, of Greene, Bridget (Eric) Arthur, of Mason City, Brett Pieper, of Adel, Carrie Pieper, of Bloomington, Minnesota, Corey Heyes, of Shakopee, Minnesota, Callie Heyes of Chicago; and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Ashley, Sara, Thomas, Cassandra (Dustin), Grace, Brooke, Meredith, Amanda, Mason, Connor, Wyatt, Delayna, Kyla, Addie, Ellie, Theo, Brody, Rylea, Coleman, Kenzie, Jaxon, Maci, and Creed, as well as her sister-in-law Mildred Goodenberger, of North Liberty, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, brothers and sisters-in-laws: Merle and Esther Fish; Verne and Eva Fish; and Leo and Evelyn Fish; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Margaret and Wayne Ritter; Daniel and Janet Downing; Earl Goodenberger; and Evelyn Downing; Niece:Jan (Fish) Ball; Nephews: Stephen Fish; Dale Fish; and Dennis Ritter.



Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O Box 212, Shell Rock, Iowa 50670.



Retz Funeral Home in charge of Services.

