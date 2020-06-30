Margaret Merle Jensen, 96, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday night, June 25, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Margaret was born on December 20, 1923 in Nashua, the daughter of Elsia (Miller) and Henry Graeser. She attended school and graduated from Nashua High School. In 1944, Margaret was united in marriage to James R. McCue in Sioux City. The couple was blessed with two children, Jay and Linda, and James passed away in September of 1954. On April 5, 1957, Margaret was united in marriage to Lavern C. Jensen in Sioux City. The couple raised their family in Sioux City and moved to Waverly in 2006. After 53 years of marriage, Lavern passed away in September of 2010.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ronald) Caldwell, of Golden, Colorado; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannette White, of Waverly; a brother, Merle (Violet) Graeser, of Horton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James and Lavern; her son, Jay in 2016; three sisters, Laura, Helen and Florence; and three brothers, Elmer, Gilbert and Leonard.
According to her wishes, Margaret's body has been cremated. A private graveside service will be at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens Cemetery, rural Charles City, with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly Area Veterans Post, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Margaret was born on December 20, 1923 in Nashua, the daughter of Elsia (Miller) and Henry Graeser. She attended school and graduated from Nashua High School. In 1944, Margaret was united in marriage to James R. McCue in Sioux City. The couple was blessed with two children, Jay and Linda, and James passed away in September of 1954. On April 5, 1957, Margaret was united in marriage to Lavern C. Jensen in Sioux City. The couple raised their family in Sioux City and moved to Waverly in 2006. After 53 years of marriage, Lavern passed away in September of 2010.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ronald) Caldwell, of Golden, Colorado; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannette White, of Waverly; a brother, Merle (Violet) Graeser, of Horton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James and Lavern; her son, Jay in 2016; three sisters, Laura, Helen and Florence; and three brothers, Elmer, Gilbert and Leonard.
According to her wishes, Margaret's body has been cremated. A private graveside service will be at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens Cemetery, rural Charles City, with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly Area Veterans Post, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.