Marian Limkemann, 85, of Plainfield, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Plainfield with Rev. Dennis Bachman officiating. The organist will be Regina DeVries and providing special music for the service will be Roger Miller. It is recommended that people use social distancing practices and wear masks.



Interment will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Castalia.



Friends may greet the family from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church in Plainfield on Thursday.



Marian was born on Feb. 15, 1935, to Albert and Edna (Manderfield) Perry in Leroy, Minnesota, and at a young age, her family moved to the Castalia area.



She attended country school and helped on the farm before attending Postville High School through the 11th grade. During the summers she would watch her nieces and nephews so that work could be done in the fields.



There had been a history of the Perry family members marrying members of the Limkemann family so Marian had seen David Limkemann over the years. Later they began dating, fell in love, and on May 14, 1952, when David was home on leave from the U.S. Navy, the two were married in Postville.



Marian traveled with her husband to San Diego until he left port on the USS Rochester and then moved home. When David received his honorable discharge, the couple was reunited.



They lived in Waverly and Cedar Rapids before moving to Plainfield. Along the way, they had four children - Jane, Edna (who is in heaven), Dane, and Janna.



The children remember growing up in a home that was "strict but fun." Marian and David were active members of their church wherever they lived. The family went to church every Wednesday night, Sunday morning and Sunday evening … save for once when they forgot to set the clocks back and showed up for the benediction and the handshakes.



Marian provided a wonderful home for her children, where there were horses, ponies, rabbits, cats, dogs, and a whole menagerie of animals. Her children would bring home sick animals, and it was Marian who nursed them back to health.



One year, friends talked the couple into attending a bluegrass festival in Missouri. They were, in a word, hooked, bought a camper and traveled all over the country to see shows. Marian and David also played and sang at Care Centers in the surrounding towns.



This spunky woman continued living life to the fullest after the passing of her beloved husband. She continued to travel to the bluegrass festivals, even though she sold her camper.



Marian remained active; in her 80s, she rode her exercise bike three to five miles a day and got in a mile or two on her treadmill.



Her five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren will always remember their 80-something grandmother running in the backyard with them.



She was deeply involved with both the Plainfield Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary, but her first priority was always her family.



Her children, grandchildren, "greats" and friends will so miss this woman who packed a lot of life into her 85 years, but they also know she is now where she belongs - reunited with the love of her life, David, in Heaven.



Marian is survived by one son, Dane (Darlene Bodholdt) Limkemann, of Newell; two daughters, Jane (Darrel) Anderson, of Waverly, and Janna Limkemann, of Plainfield; grandchildren, Edna (Jermey) Giuntini, April (Cory) Smith, Rochelle (Joe) Davis, Justin Limkemann, and Michael Limkemann; great-grandchildren, Wesley Davis, William Davis III, Piper Wild, Apollo Wild, Dominque Giuntini, Taitym Limkemann, Teghyn Limkemann, Kyla Limkemann, Olivia Limkemann, Aleah Limkemann, Hailey Limkemann, Carter Limkemann, and Mylee Limkemann; sister-in-law, Geneva Perry, of West Union; a friend of the family, Eric; and his dog Kujo.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Limkemann; daughter, Edna Limkemann; sister, Ramona (Henry) Limkemann; two brothers, Eugene (Mary) Perry, Laverne (Dorothy) Perry.

