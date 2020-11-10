1/1
Marian Rose (Van Vooren) Hankner
1931 - 2020
Marian Rose Hankner, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 5, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo from complications of COVID-19.

She was born October 14, 1931, in Hazelton, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Hannan Van Vooren. She married Ralph Hankner on September 19, 1949, in Hazelton and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2006. Marian was a homemaker.

Survivors include: her son, Jerry (Kathy) Hankner, of Waverly; her two daughters, Janice (Steve) Taylor, of Urbandale, and Jonelle (Jim Hennes) Hankner, of Oxford; her four grandchildren, Mike (Anna) Hankner, of Waterloo, Ben (Kara Preece) Hankner, of Waterloo, Nick (Kathrine) Taylor, of Clive, and Megan Taylor, of Urbandale; and her two great-grandchildren, Brooklan and Mia Hankner. She is also survived by her beloved grand dogs.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo with burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Independence. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links: Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch. Public visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Request everyone attending the mass to please wear a face covering. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or an Animal Rescue of choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marie Van Vooren
November 8, 2020
May she rest in peace! Thoughts and prayers Janet for you and your family.
Margaret (Peg) Beener
