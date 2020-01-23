|
|
Marianna Trerotola, 92, of Edina, Minnesota, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, at Aurora on France Senior Living in Edina, where she lived for the last two years to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.
Marianna was born March 21, 1927, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Roland and Jane (Eccles) Merner. Marianna graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1945, attended the College of William and Mary for two years, and finished her education at the University of Iowa where she graduated in 1949. She received her Master of Education degree from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois in 1958. While in Evanston, Marianna met Dr. John F. Trerotola and they were married on August 14, 1965, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Marianna's teaching career took her around the country including Coronado, California, Keokuk, Iowa and St. Louis, Missouri. Her final position was at the National College of Education, where she taught in their kindergarten lab school and in the Teacher Preparation Program. Marianna retired to raise her son, John J., who was born in 1967. The family then moved to Waverly in 1972. After her impactful career, she continued her passion for travel with family or friends as well as enjoyed biking, cross country skiing, and volunteering in the community. She especially relished the time she spent with John J. and Beth in Waverly, Minneapolis and all over the globe.
She was a longtime member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, PEO and was a member Alpha Delta Pi in college. Because of her devotion to Cedar Falls and Waverly, she regularly supported endeavors in both communities.
Marianna is survived by her son, John J. and Beth (Tatinski) Trerotola of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Jane Merner; her husband, John F. Trerotola; a brother, Bill Merner and many close family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Marianna's burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. A memorial service will be held at
3 p.m. on Saturday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Waverly with Rev. Maureen Doherty officiating with a reception to follow. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Childcare and Preschool. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020