Marigene Louise Oberheu, 67, of Grinnell, and formerly of Waverly, passed away on June 5, 2019 at the Grinnell Health Care Center, Grinnell.
Marigene was born on May 5, 1952, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest C. and Eugenia Lee Oberheu. She was christened on July 10, 1952, at her parents' home. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1970 and then attended Wartburg College.
Marigene was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was a proud Yankee's fan, especially if they were winning.
She is survived by several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest in 1982; her mother, Eugenia in 2001; grandparents, John and Marion (Draper) Lee; Henry and Maria (Boeschling) Oberheu, as well as many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Epilepsy research and treatment. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on June 11, 2019