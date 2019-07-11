Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Joan (Hidore) Langholz. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Joan Langholz, 92, of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Waverly, passed away on July 4, 2019, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.



Marilyn was born on November 4, 1926, in Greene, the daughter of Marion and Thelma (Metcalf) Hidore. She attended school in Clarksville until her junior year and then finished high school in Waverly. After high school she worked at Carnation Co.; Waverly-Shell Rock Schools in the hot lunch program; Bremer County Soldiers Relief Office and the Rohlf Memorial Clinic.



Marilyn was united in marriage to Ervin Rosenau on December 6, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union a son Mickey Lynn was born in 1950 and Ervin passed away in 1962. Marilyn was united in marriage to Roland T. Langholz on December 28, 1970 in Waverly. Together the couple traveled to many places. Roland passed away on November 3, 1996.



Marilyn was fond of quilting, sewing and flower gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her Boston Terriers she had over the years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and later Redeemer Lutheran Church, both in Waverly.



Marilyn is survived by her son, Mick (Elaine) Rosenau, of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Kristin (Alan) Halverson, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Timothy (Alissa) Rosenau, of Nashville, Tennessee; four great grandchildren, Benjamin and Joshua Halverson and Ahna and Ellis Rosenau. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Ervin and Roland.



A private family remembrance will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.



