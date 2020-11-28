Marjorie Rose Pruin, 86, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Marjorie was born on November 11, 1934, on a farm northwest of Waverly, the daughter of August and Clara (Shaffer) Ruth. She attended country school until moving to Shell Rock in 1949, where she attended Shell Rock School. She graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1953. Marjorie worked at Raths from 1954-1955. In September of 1955, she started working at First National Bank, and retired in 2000. She was united in marriage to Walter J. "Bud" Pruin on February 21, 1958, at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church Parsonage. To this union a son Brian was born. Marjorie was a member of the Shell Rock Methodist Church, volunteered with Cedar Valley Hospice and the Shell Rock Historical Society. Bud passed away on January 6, 2005.
Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she especially enjoyed baking for them. Marjorie and Addison had together grown a fondness for jewelry.
Marjorie is survived by a son, Brian (Cathy) Pruin, of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Dillon John, Riley James, Conner Joseph and Addison Rose; and a sister, Joyce Rademaker, of Clarksville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter "Bud" Pruin; a sister, Doris Ward; four brothers, John, Donald, Ed and Ralph "Happy" Ruth and nieces and nephews.
Private Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Those invited are required to wear mask and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.