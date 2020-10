Mark Edward Fisher, 52, of Waverly, and previously from Ellington, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Waverly Health Center.Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Mark's body will be cremated following the visitation. Memorials may be directed to Marks family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.