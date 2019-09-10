Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Janesville, IA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Janesville, IA
Mark F. Brinkman


1944 - 2019
Mark F. Brinkman Obituary
Mark F. Brinkman, 74, of Janesville, Iowa and formerly of Allison, passed away early Friday morning, September 6, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.


According to his wishes, Mark's body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville with Pastor Katie Rodriguez officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to Mark's family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
