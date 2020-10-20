1/1
Marldine Louise (Hein) Moeller
1931 - 2020
Marldine Moeller, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa, of heart failure.

Marldine Louise (Hein) Moeller, daughter of Ernest and Esther (Volker) Hein was born in Waverly on February 24, 1931. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Marldine graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. On September 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lavern Moeller at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They farmed east of Waverly for 30 years. Marldine was employed by the Waverly Hospital from 1970-1996, managing the business office for many of those years.

After retiring from the family farm, Marldine and Lavern (Vernie) moved into town. Marldine enjoyed walking, traveling both nationally as well as internationally, playing cards, reading, and spending time at family events, especially those involving the grandchildren.

Marldine was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. She served on the altar guild, attended church circle meetings, and helped with funeral luncheons for many years. Marldine was also involved in numerous bible study groups.

Marldine is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Richard) Wahl, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Luann (Greg) Scallon, of Waverly, Iowa; and Julie (David) Jensen, of Marion, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Daniel (Suzanne), Matthew (Kristin), Peter (Jessica), and Katie Wahl; Cynthia (Jason) Bryant, Andrea, and Derek (Jamie) Scallon; Joy (Josh Wise) Waughtal; and two step-grandsons, Dane and Matthew Jensen. Marldine also has eight great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her brother, Bruce (Marilyn) Hein, of Minneapolis.

Marldine was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern, her parents, and brother/sister in-law, Lester (Helen) Moeller.

Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The live streamed service will be on St. Paul's YouTube page and accessed at: https://youtu.be/y9R6zdHtfPI. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

1 entry
October 19, 2020
She was an an amazing boss and friend when I worked at the hospital . My sympathy to her family.
Peggy Litterer
