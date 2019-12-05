Home

Marlene Hoppenworth


1933 - 2019
Marlene Hoppenworth Obituary
Marlene Hoppenworth, 86, of Waverly, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Marlene was born July 28, 1933, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of William and Helen (Arns) Nolte. She was baptized November 27, 1934 and confirmed December 15, 1952, at First Evangelical Church in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1951. On July 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to Darrel Hoppenworth at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Marlene was the office manager at Carnation from 1951-1961. When the couple's son Scott was born, Marlene stayed at home and was a homemaker.

Marlene was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. She loved to play cards and cribbage and was an avid walker. Marlene and Darrel traveled and camped throughout the United States, most notably to Alaska, Colorado, and 12 years wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. They also had a permanent camping spot in Elkader for several years.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Darrel, of Waverly, one son, Scott (Cindy) Hoppenworth of Waverly, four grandchildren, Andrew (Erin Mulcahy) Hoppenworth of Palm Beach Garden, Florida, Jordan (Mara) Hoppenworth of Davenport, Nicole (Wendy Keely) Miller of Davenport and Ashley Miller of Waverly, two great grandchildren, Leia Hoppenworth and Caroline Christian, one sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolte of Waverly and special nieces Christie and Linda. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Reva Kirchman, brother Marvin (Bud) Nolte, and a grandson Dustin Hoppenworth.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550 Chicago, Illinois, 60631. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
