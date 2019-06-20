Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlyn Louise (Scharp) Seblisky. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Funeral service 12:00 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Send Flowers Obituary

Marlyn L. Sebilsky, 93, of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.



Marlyn Louise Sebilsky was born on December 13, 1925, the daughter of Herman E. and Anna M. (Hein) Scharp in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1944. Following her education, she worked at Lutheran Mutual, Ration Board and at the Waverly High School. On September 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to Keith Sebilsky at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.



Marlyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She spent most of the last 68 years living on the farm. She enjoyed her time in the kitchen cooking, baking and serving any visitors who walked through her door. She often joked about how she would watch cooking shows until the early hours of the morning, but never write any recipes down. She looked forward to holidays and family gathering and enjoyed a good card game. These times brought out her feisty, yet good sense of humor. Marlyn was proud of her children, grandchildren and adored watching her great-grandchildren grow up and run around the farm. She will be missed by all who know her.



Survivors are her husband, Keith Sebilsky of Waverly, Iowa; son, Vernon (Cathy) Sebilsky of Waverly, Iowa; daughter, Bonita Sebilsky (Kevin McCann) of Readlyn, Iowa; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Frances Montgomery of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Mary Brecht of Waverly, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Allen Sebilsky and four sisters, Hulda Arenholz, Edna Scharp, Bertha Graening and Marlys Lewis.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at noon at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Corey



Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Memorials may be directed to the Sebilsky family for a later designation and online condolences for Marlyn Sebilsky may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

