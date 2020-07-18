1/1
Marlys Marie (Oberheu) Krueger
1939 - 2020
Marlys Marie Krueger, 81, of Denver, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Marlys was born March 10, 1939, the daughter of Gustav and Lucinda (Leisinger) Oberheu. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. She attended rural country school, Waverly High School and Allen School of Nursing. On September 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Ronald Krueger at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. Marlys worked for the Denver Clinic, Dr. Kruse Clinic in Waterloo, Hawkeye Community College and Bremwood Children's Home in Waverly, retiring November 26, 2003.

Marlys was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver where she was active on several committees over the years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, golfing and attending her children and grandchildren's activities.

Marlys is survived by her husband, Ronald of Denver, two daughters, Kaye Krueger of Mason City and Janet (Larry) Heeren of New Hampton, one son, Dave (Linda) Krueger of Denver, four grandchildren, Matt (Abby) Krueger, Mike (Sami) Krueger, Erik Heeren and Jenna Heeren, one brother, Norman (Carolee) Oberheu of Denver, two sisters; Marilyn Mueller of Denver and Karen Oberheu of Waverly. She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, a brother, Elwin Oberheu and a sister, Baby Oberheu.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of the family and the community, Funeral Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and sent to The Family of Marlys Krueger, 220 Lincoln Street, Denver, IA 50622. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
(319) 984-5379
