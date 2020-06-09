Tom..you are in my prayers! It's been awhile...but the last 2 times Mary set up in Waverly..I sat with her for a couple hrs. We talked of the Round Barn and the good times we had. Mary knew her antiques and ran a quality shop. I will miss her...she came to the hospital when my mom had surgety..I have some pictures of it. Mom and my sister are also saddened by this. I know one thing.. I will NEVER FORGET MARY❤❤❤

Candy Hundley

Friend