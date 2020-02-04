|
|
Mary Lou Kelly, age 82, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Mary Lou was born on November 23 1937 in Rochester, MN. The daughter of Laurence and Ariel (Rockne) Carver. She was baptized at Wykoff, MN in the Lutheran Church and confirmed in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waverly IA. Mary Lou graduated from Waverly High School in May of 1955. She then attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, graduating in 1959. On September 10, 1960 Mary Lou was united in marriage to William Kelly at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Mary Lou had been employed in banking and later in social work in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, IA.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She has counseled many Hodgkin's patients and was often called on for insight and prayer by those in need. She received great satisfaction out of her relationships with her sons and their families.
Mary Lou's memory is honored by her sons and their families, Steven (Julie) Kelly and their children Nicole of Round Rock, Texas and Jarod of Weslaco, Texas and Stuart (Kelly) Kelly and their children Brayden (Sarah) Kelly of Pflugerville, Texas, and Kailey and Calvin Rindels of Waverly; one sister, Joie (Richard) Cole of Decorah, Iowa; one brother Michael (Carmela) Carver of Urbandale, Iowa; Dr. Tom (Donna) Kelly of Austin, Texas; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers-in-law Dr. Clarkson (Phyllis) Kelly, and Dr. James (Betty) Kelly.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father David Ambrosy officiaint. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020