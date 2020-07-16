Mary Margaret Meihost, 85, of Denver, and formerly Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
Mary was born on October 14, 1934, on the family farm in Deerfield Township in Chickasaw County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Johanna (Hoffman) Jacobs. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Church, North Washington, Iowa. She graduated from St. Mary's School, North Washington in 1952. Mary was united in marriage to Paul Meihost on February 14, 1956, at I.C. Catholic Church in North Washington. She worked at the Big T Grocery Store in Waterloo. In 1978, Mary started working at the Bremer County Care Facility in rural Waverly (later named the Larrabee Center). She retired on October 27, 1995, after seventeen years of service.
Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. Mary enjoyed reading, helping at church, helping friends, and visiting with family and friends. Family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by; five children, Duane Meihost of Frederika, Iowa, Gayle (Dennis) Gentz of Waterloo, Iowa, Sandra (Randy) Taylor of Ionia, Iowa, Don Meihost of Waverly, Iowa, Julie (Bill) Root of Tripoli, Iowa; fifteen grandchildren, Jason (Kala) Meihost, Jonathan (Kylee) Meihost, Benjamin (Susan) Gentz, Bryan Gentz, Austin Gentz, Allison (Josh) Slabaugh, Nathan Gentz, Stephen (Susanna) Gentz, Carolyn Gentz, Kathryn Gentz, Jonathan Gentz, David (Sheree) Meihost, Alex (Katie) Taylor, Tyler Root, and Kelsey Root (Quyntin Brandt); eight great-grandchildren; and a sister Rita (Leo) Rasing of New Hampton.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Meihost on July 11, 2010; two sisters, Helen (Dean) Chambers and JoAnn (Raymond) Meihost; and five brothers, John (Bev) Jacobs, Leo Jacobs, Linus (Marilyn) Jacobs, Francis (Josie) Jacobs, and Melvin (infancy) Jacobs.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the St. Mary's Catholic Church, or to the Larrabee Center, 114 10th St. SW in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
