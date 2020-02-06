|
|
|
Mary McLey, 70, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away early Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, Iowa, with Pastor Rick Burns officiating. Mary's family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020