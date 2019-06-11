Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matilda Perry. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

On September 30, 2018, Lisa Marie (Steffen) and Christian Lee Perry were excited to learn the Perry family was going to expand. On January 23, 2019, the Perry baby was named. Her name was Matilda, which means warrior. From early on, Matilda was very active, feisty and seemed to have a mind of her own. She seemed to be a warrior from the start. On February 4, 2019, it was confirmed that Matilda was diagnosed with Edward's Syndrome. This genetic disorder took Matilda's life prior to being born on June 5, 2019.



Matilda is survived by her parents, Christian and Lisa Perry, of Waverly; a 4-year-old brother, Weston; a 2-year-old sister, Elizabeth; maternal grandparents, Bob and Wendy Steffen, of Dewar; paternal grandmothers, Susan Perry, of Waverly and Floralyn Groff, of Cedar Falls; paternal great-grandmother, Lois (Penny) Brown, of Cedar Falls; maternal great-grandparents, Margaret Steffen, of Dunkerton and Alice and James Wright, of Dewar; great-great-grandmother, Christina Freund, of Staceyville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Dave Perry; paternal great-grandfather, Edward Brown; and maternal great-grandfather, Cletus Steffen.



Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church - Barclay in Dunkerton, with Father Jeff Dole officiating. Burial followed at St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation was on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. Published in Waverly Democrat on June 11, 2019

