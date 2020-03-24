|
Michael "Mick" Clarence Miller, 74, of Waverly, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Mick was born April 15, 1945, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of William and Faith (Freeman) Miller. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Verna Ball in Waverly on July 2, 1961. He graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1963. He worked for several businesses over the years, often two of them at a time, Dick's Conoco DX, Carnation, Kay Enterprise, United Hydraulics and Gemco Toppers to name a few. He was a welder at Terex in Waverly for 36 years, retiring in 2008. In retirement, every day was "Saturday", he lived his life and his retirement to the fullest.
Mick loved to fish, most often alongside Verna. Whether it was annual trips to Canada or time spent at their trailer on Lake Pepin, Minnesota, Mick was sure to enjoy the time spent away. He also enjoyed watching all Iowa Hawkeye sports and was known to cheer for them, rather loudly. He liked to put together puzzles and make walking sticks out of diamond willow. Mick tirelessly gave himself to others, helping with any project or task, he always put others before himself. His Grandchildren meant the world to him, he was very proud to be their Grandpa.
Mick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Verna Miller of Waverly, two daughters, Lyndi (Paul) Elledge of Pilot Knob, Missouri, Barb (Doug) Michael of Riceville, Iowa, one son, David (Shawn) Miller of Waverly, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, three brothers; Frank Miller of Marshalltown, Gary Miller of Shell Rock and Bob (Paula) Miller of Fowler, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Betty Miller and his mother and father in law, Frank and Alice Ball.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Following a private family viewing, Mick will be cremated. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Autism Association and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020