Michael Dean Dotseth
1937 - 2020
Michael Dean Dotseth, 83, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Michael was born on May 14, 1937, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Paula McCoy (Morgan) and Norman Dotseth. Michael attended school in Decorah and Clarence where he competed on the 1953 State Tournament basketball team, graduating from Clarence High School in 1955. He attended the University of Iowa for one year where he played on the freshman football team. After serving in the Navy on the destroyer USS John Hood from 1956-1957, Michael went to Luther College and graduated in 1962, with a B.A. in Physical Education and Biology and a minor in education.

?On June 12, 1960, Michael was united in marriage to Janet Ann Natvig at First Lutheran Church in Decorah. He was a science teacher and coach. He has taught for schools in Graettinger, Maquoketa, Charles City, and Waverly. Among the sports that he coached were Football, Basketball, Baseball, Wrestling, Track, and Golf. He was also a high school football referee for five years. He was an assistant football coach for Wartburg from 1985 until 1992. He returned to Wartburg in 2001 until 2018 to help coach the kicking program. Michael was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, where he served on the school board twice.??

Michael is survived by two sons, Kevin (Lisa) Dotseth, of Johnston, Iowa, and Keith (Marie) Dotseth, of St. Paul, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Hayley, Drew and Spencer; two brothers, Frank Dotseth and Gregory (Carol) Dotseth; one sister, Helen (Merlyn) Timm; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.??

According to his wishes, Michael's body has been cremated, and a private family service will be held at St Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Memorials may be directed to St Paul's Lutheran Church and Schools or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, supporting Parkinson's research at michaeljfox.org Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
