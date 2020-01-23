|
|
Michael "Mike" Roy Sires, 64, of Shell Rock, formerly of Janesville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Mike was born July 4, 1955, in Waukon, Iowa, the son of Roy and Barbara (Gifford) Sires. He graduated from Central High School with the class of 1973. On May 10, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sheryl Walker at St. Timothy Church in Cedar Falls. Over the years he was employed with Clutes Grocery Store, Headford Brothers Foundry, Hawkeye Steel, Advanced Heat Treat and John Deere where he would eventually retire.
In his younger years he thoroughly enjoyed playing checkers with his Grandpa Kenny. On a family camping trip out West, he and his brother Merv ran to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back up. In the 1970's he played foosball and then went into disc golf. He was one of the first members of the Black Hawk Metro Disc Golf Club and helped officiate the PDGA World Championship in Cincinnati in 1988. The skills he learned at the championship helped him write a scoring program on his Commodore 64 for the 1989 PDGA World Championships held in the Waterloo metro. Mike also liked to play cards and enjoyed time spent with the same card group for over 50 years. His cousin Mark got him into being a roadie for the Mitchell Pitts Band.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sheryl of Shell Rock, one daughter, Amy Kramer of Shell Rock, one son, Adam (Ashley) Sires of Parkersburg, two grandchildren, Mason and Jordan Kramer, his mother, Barbara Gifford of Waterloo, one brother, Mervin (Jane) Sires of Cedar Falls. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Sires.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Grace Reformed Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Black Hawk Metro Disc Golf Club or to the family for a later designation to the 'Sportsmans Club'. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020