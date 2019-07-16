|
Michaelle Lea Anne Walters, 49, of Waverly, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Michaelle has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at Waverly Public Library on Saturday, July 20 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Michaelle's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 16, 2019