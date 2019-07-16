Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waverly Public Library
1500 W. Bremer Ave.
Waverly, IA
Michaelle Lea Anne Walters

Michaelle Lea Anne Walters Obituary
Michaelle Lea Anne Walters, 49, of Waverly, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Michaelle has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at Waverly Public Library on Saturday, July 20 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Michaelle's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 16, 2019
