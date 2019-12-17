|
Father Mike L. Tauke, 71, of Waverly, Iowa passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at his residence in Waverly.
Father Mike was born in Dubuque on August 10, 1948 to Leonard and Francis (Hoefer) Tauke. He attended Xavier Grade School and graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. In 1966, Father Mike graduated from Loras College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Father Mike then attended St. Mary's Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland where he majored in theology and he received his Master of Divinity degree in 1973. While in Baltimore, Father Mike served as an assistant chaplain at Spring Grove Mental Hospital and the University of Maryland. Father Mike also served in the Annunciation Parish in the suburbs of Baltimore. He was ordained a deacon by Cardinal Lawrence Shehan on March 17, 1973 in the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore. He then served as deacon at Sacred Heart parish in Oelwein, Iowa. On May 25, 1974, he was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Rev. Francia J. Dunn, Auxiliary Bishop of Dubuque at St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. Father Mike's assignments where, St. Anthony's in Dubuque (1974 – 1980), Waukon and West Ridge (1980 – 1982), Associate Pastor St. Joseph in New Hampton and Faculty at St. John School (1982 – 1987), Associate Pastor at St. Thomas Parish and Student Center in Ames (1987 – 1990), Chaplain at Mt. Mercy College and S. H. Convent in Cedar Rapids (1990 – 1996), Administrator at LaMotte and Andrew (1996 – 1997), Sacramental Priest at Anamosa (1996 – 1997), Pastor at St. Joseph & Assumption in Cresco (1997 – 1999) Pastor at St. Bridget in Bluffton (1997 – 2000), Pastor at Notre Dame Parish in Cresco (1999 – 2000), Pastor at St. Mary Parish in Waverly (2000- 2012) and Pastor at St. Mary Parish in Ackley and St. Patrick Parish in Hampton (2012 – 2015). Fr. Mike retired on July 14, 2015 and returned to Waverly to resided.
Gaudette Sunday "Rejoice in the Lord" was Fr. Mike's favorite Sunday. How fitting that the day of his service should be his favorite Sunday. Fr. Mike was known for getting his Parish's to say, "Amen" and "WOW".
Survivors are his sister, Mary Ann Tauke of Farley, Iowa; brother, William "Bill" (Marian) Tauke of Earlville, Iowa; two nieces, Jenny (Jason) Domeyer of Earlville, Iowa, Tammy (Mike) O'Brien of Jesup, Iowa, and two great nieces and five great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Francis Tauke; a brother, John Tauke in infancy, and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Denny Juhl presiding. Private family internment took place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Food Pantry and those attending are encouraged to bring something for the food pantry. Online condolences for Fr. Mike may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
