|
|
Mildred V. Bergmann, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mildred Violet Bergmann was born on April 28, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Viola (Scharnhorst) Busse in Warren Township. She was baptized on May 24, 1936 and confirmed on April 2, 1950, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. She attended K – 6th grade at Warren No. 3 and 7th and 8th grade at St. Paul's Lutheran School before graduating from Waverly High School in 1954. On September 19, 1954, she was united in marriage to LeRoy E. Bergmann at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple started farming in 1960 and in 1970, they purchased the family farm six and half miles east of Plainfield and farmed until retiring in 1999. Mildred also worked at Blumenhaus in Tripoli and at Love & Lace in Waverly as a floral designer.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas, Plainfield, Iowa for 58 years, 4-H Leader and the Greater Plainfield Community Club. She enjoyed quilting, beading, playing cards and genealogy.
Survivors are her son, Randy (Dawn) Bergmann of Waverly, Iowa; daughter, Wanda (Dennis) Epley of Waverly, Iowa; five grandchildren, Caleb (Abby) Bergmann, Leah (Willie) Morris, Sarah (Ben) Amfahr, Levi (Tara) Bergmann and David Cordes (Mindy Jacobson); 10 great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Charles Burman of Fargo, North Dakota and David (Dolly) Bergmann of Atlantic, Iowa and sister-in-law, Geneva Ellerman of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LeRoy Bergmann on July 17, 2010; great grandson, Easton Amfahr and by a sister, Carolyn Burman.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30am at St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas, rural Plainfield with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the Bergmann family for a later designation and online condolences for Mildred Bergmann may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Bergmann family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019