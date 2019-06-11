Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadean E. Fredrichs. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Send Flowers Obituary

Nadean E. Fredrichs, 91, of Waverly, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.



Nadean E. Fredrichs was born on May 25, 1928, the daughter of August and Adeline (Lohmann) Fredrichs in Waterloo. She attended school in the Tripoli area, graduating from Tripoli High School and later at UNI with a degree in education. Following her schooling, she taught school in Tripoli and later at the New Hampton Community School from 1954 until retiring in 1997 after 43 years of teaching. Nadean touched the lives of so many people, both as a friend and as an excellent teacher. She was encouraging, talented and respected by her students. On weekends she routinely returned to Waverly to enjoy her parents and relatives. She often cooked with her mother for 12 people on Sundays. Her family was very close and cared greatly for her.



Survivors are her cousins and special friends, Jerry and Phyllis Kapler. She was preceded in death by her parents and two aunts, Esther (Arnold) Angus and Adelda Lohmann.



Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time at the Chapel on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community or St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School.



