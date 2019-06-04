Nancy Josephine Anderson, 82, of Waverly, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the chapel. Inurnment was held in the Monona Cemetery, Monona, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on June 4, 2019