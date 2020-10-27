1/1
Nickolaus Andrew Nisius
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nickolaus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nickolaus NI$IU$ 27, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his parents' home in Janesville.

Nickolaus Andrew Nisius was born on November 24, 1992, the son of Tim and Cindy (Lursen) Nisius, in Omaha, Nebraska. At about 4 years old, the family moved to Janesville. He graduated from Janesville Consolidated School in 2012. Nick was an icon of Janesville community. Driving his golf cart with his boom box blaring as he rode around town with many friends included.

Nick had a love for many pets, 2010 Camaro, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and meeting as many celebrities as he could.

Survivors are his parents, Tim and Cindy, of Janesville, Iowa; sister, Nicole (Kendall) Kannegieter and their children, Kamden, Karsen and Keagen, and brother, Mike (Tessa) Nisius and their children, Kayla, Kaiten, Kaeley, Kaibree and Kaselynn Nickolaus (who received her middle name from Nick). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Marge Nisius and Fred and Ruth Lursen and cousins, Greg Jungling and Matt Hinders.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Reggie Hovenga officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Facial masks will be required for both the visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow in Bethel Reformed Cemetery rural Aplington, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Nisius family for a later designation in Nick's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved