Nina Crystal Mulder, 100, of Waverly, was born the daughter of Emanuel E. and Hannah M. (Polk) Hanawalt on December 25, 1919, in rural Butler County. She received her education at the Dumont Consolidated School and graduated with the class of 1937. Nina continued her education at State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she received her Teacher's Certificate. She taught for six years in rural Butler County schools.
On June 8, 1946, Nina was united in marriage with J.K. Mulder at the Calvary Baptist Church in Parkersburg, Iowa. They farmed in Butler County for many years.
In 1967, Nina moved to Shell Rock, Iowa. There she stayed busy as a homemaker. On January 1, 1974, Nina started working for Social Services as a State Homemaker. This lasted for 7½ years until the work was taken over by the counties.
Nina was a member of the First Baptist Church in Shell Rock. She enjoyed reading, sewing, shopping and visiting with family and friends. Nina loved her children, family and home.
Nina died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly, of natural causes. Nina is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Michael; her parents; son-in-law, Les Shinn; five sisters, Edith Lenz, Viola Miller, Erma Claassen, Mable Haan and Lila Hanawalt; three brothers, Merlin, Joe and Nilus Hanawalt.
Nina is survived by her three children, Norman (Jan) Mulder, of Shell Rock, Joan Shinn, of Evansville, Indiana, and Lonny (Sandy) Mulder, of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Todd (Krista) Mulder, Linde (Trent) Janssen, Terri (Dale) Lowe, Tiffany (Roy) Dickens, Derek (Rachel) DeZarn; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lowell Cemetery, in rural Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the family.