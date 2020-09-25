Norma Jean Nichols, 92, of Manly, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City. Cremation has taken place. Because of COVID-19, Memorial Services for both Don and Norma Nichols are tentatively being planned for August of 2021 which is the month of their 75th wedding anniversary in Clarksville. Inurnment will take place at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville.



Norma Jean Rambo was born February 3, 1928, in Clarksville, the daughter of Archie and Bessie (Quibell) Rambo. Norma Jean's mother passed away when Norma was 7 years old and Norma was raised by her brother Bill and Louise Rambo. Norma Jean was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1946.



Norma Jean married Donald Lawrence Nichols on August 11, 1946, in Clarksville. This union was blessed with four sons. Don and Jean spent most of their married life living in Toeterville, Waverly, Grafton and Manly. While in Waverly, Norma Jean managed the Travel-Tel Motel. Upon retirement, Don and Jean moved to Grafton and spent three years delivering Winnebago Motor Homes. Jean loved baking, playing cards and being with family and friends. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma Jean's kind and loving spirit touched all who knew her.



Norma Jean is survived by her children: David (Mary), of Cedar Falls/The Villages, Florida, Darrel (Joann), of Grafton, Randy, of Dubuque, and Richard, of Waverly, her grandchildren: Brian (Anna) Nichols, Paul (Beth) Nichols, Patrick Nichols, Elizabeth Nichols, Jo (Travis Miller) and Brandi Olson, and 12 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Don who passed on January 24, 2020, her parents, siblings Bill and Burr Rambo and Shirley Blake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store