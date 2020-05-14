Norma Zummak, 95, of Readlyn, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo from a stroke.
Norma was born on November 6, 1924, in Readlyn, the daughter of Emil and Bertha (Steidler) Spier. She was baptized on November 6, 1924, at her parents' home and confirmed March 17, 1940, at St. John's Lutheran Church Buck Creek of rural Sumner. She attended country school near Sumner. Norma was united in marriage to Lorenz Zummak on September 23, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, Sumner. Lorenz passed away on August 11, 2001, after a five year struggle from a stroke. They were fortunate to share a 50 year wedding anniversary together in 1995. Norma and Lorenz farmed for many years in the Readlyn and Sumner area. They had dairy cows, hogs, and Norma loved her chickens.
She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, where she was a member of the Ruth Circle. She was blessed to celebrate her 95th birthday at Pizza Ranch with 40 friends and family present. She loved her little dog "Tiny" who will share her journey to Heaven with her. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and spending time with her friends.
Norma is survived by her brother, Lavern Spier, of Sumner; her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Bertha Spier; husband, Lorenz Zummak; sister Dorothy Spier, who passed away at age 7; and sister-in-law, Betty Spier.
Due to COVID-19 her funeral services will be limited to immediate family and will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn with the Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Flowers, memorials and cards may be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home and will be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 14, 2020.