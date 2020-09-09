1/1
Oleen C. (Knutson) Arenholz
1929 - 2020
Oleen C. Arenholz, 90, of La Porte City, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center due to injuries she sustained in a fall. She was born October 2, 1929, in Traer the daughter of Karl and Esther Bendickson Knutson. She was a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School in Vinton.

She married Dale Wienands on November 9, 1946, in Des Moines; they were later divorced. She married William Arenholz on August 6, 1950 in Vinton; they were later divorced.

Besides being a homemaker, Oleen worked as a dispatcher for La Porte City Fire and Ambulance for 15 years. She made and sold wedding cakes and stuffed toys.

She was a member of the La Porte City American Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Women of the ELCA (WELCA), sang in the choir, and made many of the church banners. She was an avid bike rider, riding around La Porte City and the Cedar Valley Nature Trail – clocking over 75,000 miles. Oleen considered herself a "professional volunteer" – from delivering Meals on Wheels to planting flower gardens in La Porte City and the nature trail and giving away many of her stuffed animals and felt designs. She loved doing puzzles and sewing. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts for 15 years.

Survived by: a son David (Verdina) Arenholz, of Waverly; three grandchildren, Todd (Teresa) Arenholz, of Waverly, Tiffany (Lucas) Miller, of Spirit Lake, and Angela (John) James, of Florida, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Ruth Esther Arenholz; a brother, Kenneth Knutson and a sister Elinor Hamilton.

Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed "To the benefit of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail" http://www.cedartrailspartnership.org/join-donate at Cedar Trails Partnership, 6510 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or to her church - American Lutheran Church, LaPorte City, 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West View Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
I delivered her prescriptions to her for the last year. She was always busy with her hands whether it be putting together a puzzle, doing ornaments for the lobby tree or her felt wallhangings. She was always with a smile on her face! I will miss delivering to her as she was a breath of fresh air!
Stephen Hanson
September 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Aunt Oleen's passing. Your family is in our prayers.
Jenifer Hamilton Winter
