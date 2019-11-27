|
|
Olive Lucille (Laughery) Vossberg, age 84, of Plainfield, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.
Olive was born on January 17, 1935, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lena (Storing) Laughery. Olive was baptized into the Christian faith at 1st Baptist Church in Waverly and attended Waverly Schools. In 1980, she obtained her General Education Degree. Earlier in life she was employed at the Root Beer Stand and Hub. After raising her family she worked at Buy Low where she made a lot of friends. On June 1, 1952, Olive was United in marriage to, her husband of fifty-seven years, Wayne Vossberg at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple farmed with Wayne's parents for three years living in the honeymoon cottage on the farm. Marilyn and Deb were born during this time. In 1955, the couple started farming one and one-half miles east of Horton living there eleven years. During this time Steve, Douglas, Keith, Ken, and Richard were born. In 1966, the family moved to a farm one and one-half miles south of Plainfield. Olive would live there until 2016, when she moved to the Clarksville nursing home.
Olive enjoyed her big family, she especially loved spending time with all her grandchildren. They gave her great joy. One of her specialties were her chocolate chip cookies, everyone looked for them.
Olive's memory is honored by two daughters, Marilyn (Terry) Norton of Clarksville, Deb (Ed) Willert of Shell Rock; five sons, Steve (Sue) Vossberg of Montezuma, Doug (Patti) Vossberg of Kasson, Minnesota, Ken Vossberg (friend Marilee) of Horton, Richard (Mary) Vossberg of Lake View; 39 grandchildren, and 50 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Faye Vossberg of Shell Rock. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne in 2010; a son, Keith Vossberg; a granddaughter, Jamie; a great grandson, Augie, and a daughter-in-law, Jodi Vossberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, Iowa, with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at Horton Cemetery in Horton, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019