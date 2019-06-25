Orvel Ewald Serfoss, 92, of Waverly, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at home.
Orvel was born on June 14, 1927, in Waverly, the son of Fred and Meta (Schellhorn) Serfoss. He was raised in Waverly where he was baptized in 1927 and confirmed on April 11, 1943, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Orvel attended St. Paul's Lutheran School until the 8th grade and then the Waverly High School graduating in 1945. In September of 1945, Orvel entered the United States Army Company F332 engineers, serving in France and Germany during World War II. On February 24, 1951, Orvel was united in marriage to Selma Ide at St. Pauls' Lutheran Church in Waverly. Upon returning from WWII in 1946, Orvel went to work for the United States Post Office in Waverly, where he would work for the next 39 years, retiring in 1985.
Orvel was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and a 50-year member of the American Legion Post No. 176 of Waverly. He also was Boy Scout Leader for many years and volunteered at the Waverly Senior Center. Orvel's greatest enjoyment was time with his family, however, he also enjoyed playing cards and fishing, where he made his own lures.
Orvel's memory is honored by: two daughters, Susan (Roger) Lenius, of Waverly, and Nancy Luloff, of Des Moines; son, Terry Serfoss, of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merrel Serfoss, of Jesup. Orvel was preceded in death by: his parents, Meta in 1953 and Fred in 1956; his wife, Selma on April 25, 2016; and a sister, Delores Hemingson in 2016.
Orvel has been cremated and memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial of cremains will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly where the Waverly Area Veterans Group will give honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the VA Clinic. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
