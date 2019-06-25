Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Arends passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Florida, following a sudden illness.



She was born in Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, October 13, 1951, and lived a great life in many states across the country. She met the love her life, Harry William Arends, while in high school in Waterloo. From there she moved to Portola, California, where Harry chased her down before they were married May 10, 1970. They briefly lived in Coronado, California, where Harry was stationed while in the Navy. From there she lived in Denver and Conifer, Colorado, for nearly 20 years.



During her time in Colorado, she started her career as bookkeeper/tax accountant and also bore her two children in 1975 and 1977. She also helped establish and run U.S. Marine with her husband which would become one of the best marine service dealers in Denver as well as one of the largest Ski-Doo dealership in the state of Colorado. In 1991, the family moved back to Iowa on the outskirts of Tripoli. From there she would help a small business entrepreneur grow his business before once again establishing a successful marine business with her husband just outside of Oran. Heartland Marine would grow to become the biggest Honda outboard motor dealer in their five state district as well as the number one Yamaha outboard motor dealer in the state of Iowa.



After nearly 19 years and after many winters in southern Florida, Harry and Tricia decided to retire for some relaxation and fun in the sun in Port Charlotte, Florida, where she would live out her days sporting her huge collection of flip flops. Throughout the years she was affectionately known as: Patricia, Tricia, Trish, Pat, Ma & Grandma and loved reading, her multiple Dobermans, spoiling her family during Christmas, boating on the water; especially the Mississippi River and the beach in Naples, Florida all while being with friends and family for fun and lively discussions. She will be forever missed and is gone far too soon and is survived by her parents, three brothers, three sisters, her husband of 49 years, daughter Sheri, son Jason and three grandchildren (Brady, Kayla and Ariel).



In lieu of flowers or cards, donations would be welcomed in her name to the liver transplant program at the Mayo Clinic (Dr. William Sanchez).



