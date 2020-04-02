|
Patricia Ann Howell, 63, of Waverly, passed away on March 31, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Pat was born on April 20, 1956, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Murel "Bud" and Josephine (Weires) Dorman. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1974 and from Wartburg College in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education. She received her master's degree from Viterbo in Lacrosse, Wisconsin in 1998.
Pat was united in marriage to Mike Howell on June 30, 1979 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Pat taught second grade in the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools for 33 years, retiring in 2012. In her time teaching she touched so many lives and loved her students as her own.
Her second career she was a grandma. Her true love were her grandkids, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She loved reading books too them, loved snuggles, loved playing games with them and FaceTiming her kids. She also loved shopping, finding the best deals and was always ready to tell everyone about her deals.
Pat is survived by her husband, Mike Howell of Waverly; a son, Nick (Amy) Howell of Tiffin; and a daughter, Megan (Joe) Hoskins of Waterloo; grandchildren, Nolan and Myles Howell and Norah and Hazel Hoskins; her two sisters, Mary (Bonnie) Winninger-Dorman and Susan (Douglas) Bast all of Waverly and a sister-in-law, Denise (Dennis) Book of Freeport, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas and her twin brother, Michael Dorman.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private graveside services will be held on Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery with Father David Ambrosy officiating. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020