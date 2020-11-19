Patricia (Pat) Ann Pipho, 79, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a hospitalization stay at MercyOne, Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date.



Pat was born September 25, 1941, in Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Leona (Meyer) Abbas. She graduated from Frederika High School in 1958, continued her education AIB in Des Moines, Iowa and was united in marriage to Arlo Pipho on August 7, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Frederika, Iowa.



Pat worked on the family farm alongside her husband Arlo helping with chores, field work, and raising four children. She also worked at Walmart in Waverly, Iowa, IBP in Waterloo, Iowa, and Rockwell in Sumner, Iowa.



Pat enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren; reading books; baking; and catching up with friends, neighbors, and extended family. Her family has many fond memories of Pat and will miss her deeply. Pat especially enjoyed the birth of her grandchildren, and she liked to help her children adjust to the new roles of parenthood. She also enjoyed traveling to see all of her children and grandchildren who lived near and far.



Holiday season was always a special time of year for Pat. She lovingly prepared many cookies, bars, breads, and candies to share with friends and family. She knew everyone's favorite treat and made sure she'd have it for them every year.



Pat will be missed. It is well with my soul. Live on in your forever home. Until we meet again. Love you always, love you forever. Amen.



Survivors include, her husband Arlo Pipho; her children, Scott (Maria) Pipho, of Atlanta, Georgia; Stuart (Janna) Pipho, of Little Rock, Arkansas; Robyn (Donald) Ryan, of Waverly, Iowa; and Ranae (Gabe) Sandholm, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her sisters Norma Jean (Virgil) Meyer, of Sumner, Iowa; Vicki (Timothy) Stancati, of Knoxville, Iowa; her sisters-in-laws, Dixie Abbas, of Plainfield, Iowa, and Sharon Abbas, of Grundy Center, Iowa. Also survived are her grandchildren, Mark, Gleb, Keith, Alyssa, Kent, Brittney, Katelin, Abby, Quade, Josiah, Sully and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Eugene Abbas, Duane Abbas, and Dale Abbas.

