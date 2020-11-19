1/1
Patricia Ann "Pat" Pipho
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Pat) Ann Pipho, 79, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a hospitalization stay at MercyOne, Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date.

Pat was born September 25, 1941, in Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Leona (Meyer) Abbas. She graduated from Frederika High School in 1958, continued her education AIB in Des Moines, Iowa and was united in marriage to Arlo Pipho on August 7, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Frederika, Iowa.

Pat worked on the family farm alongside her husband Arlo helping with chores, field work, and raising four children. She also worked at Walmart in Waverly, Iowa, IBP in Waterloo, Iowa, and Rockwell in Sumner, Iowa.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren; reading books; baking; and catching up with friends, neighbors, and extended family. Her family has many fond memories of Pat and will miss her deeply. Pat especially enjoyed the birth of her grandchildren, and she liked to help her children adjust to the new roles of parenthood. She also enjoyed traveling to see all of her children and grandchildren who lived near and far.

Holiday season was always a special time of year for Pat. She lovingly prepared many cookies, bars, breads, and candies to share with friends and family. She knew everyone's favorite treat and made sure she'd have it for them every year.

Pat will be missed. It is well with my soul. Live on in your forever home. Until we meet again. Love you always, love you forever. Amen.

Survivors include, her husband Arlo Pipho; her children, Scott (Maria) Pipho, of Atlanta, Georgia; Stuart (Janna) Pipho, of Little Rock, Arkansas; Robyn (Donald) Ryan, of Waverly, Iowa; and Ranae (Gabe) Sandholm, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her sisters Norma Jean (Virgil) Meyer, of Sumner, Iowa; Vicki (Timothy) Stancati, of Knoxville, Iowa; her sisters-in-laws, Dixie Abbas, of Plainfield, Iowa, and Sharon Abbas, of Grundy Center, Iowa. Also survived are her grandchildren, Mark, Gleb, Keith, Alyssa, Kent, Brittney, Katelin, Abby, Quade, Josiah, Sully and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Eugene Abbas, Duane Abbas, and Dale Abbas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you all. May God bless you, prayers for you during this time.
Imogene Wilkinson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved