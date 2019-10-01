|
Patricia "Pat" Dorothy Keeran, 75, of Waverly, Iowa, and previously from Plainfield, passed away on Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.
Pat was born on April 2, 1944, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Dorothy Marian (Walsh) and Glen Thomas Phelps. She was baptized on January 7, 1945 and confirmed on March 25, 1956, both at the Plainfield United Methodist Church. Pat attended school in Plainfield and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1962. On December 29, 1962, Pat was united in marriage to Larry Robert Keeran at the Plainfield United Methodist Church. In addition to raising her family with Larry, Pat worked as a data processor at First National Bank and Security State Bank, both in Waverly.
Pat and Larry regularly attended the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Pat enjoyed photography, flower gardening, and monthly lunch outings with a group of her classmates. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she especially liked attending their sporting and school events.
Pat is survived by her husband of more than fifty-seven years, Larry; one son Mike (Samantha) Keeran of West Fargo, North Dakota; one daughter Angela (Shawn) Roach of San Diego, California; four grandsons, Michael (Kaitlin), Mitchell, Cash and Kaison Keeran; two granddaughters, Amanda (Ryan) Davis and Julia Morsching; one great-granddaughter, Kelly Davis, two sisters, Judy Zander of Charles City, Iowa and Nancy (Dennis) White of Rolla Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Glen Phelps Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa with Pastor Gerald Kapanka officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019