Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Eastman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patty" Eastman

Send Flowers
Patricia "Patty" Eastman Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Eastman, 62, of Dunkerton, and formerly of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Janesville United Methodist in Janesville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Burial of her cremains will be held at a later date.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -