Patricia "Patty" Eastman, 62, of Dunkerton, and formerly of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Janesville United Methodist in Janesville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Burial of her cremains will be held at a later date.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019