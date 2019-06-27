Paul E. Eppel, 88, of Bettendorf and formerly Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
Paul was born on June 28, 1930, Boone, the son of Carl and Grace (Smith) Eppel. He graduated from Boone High School and later served in the National Guard. Paul's career with Fareway Stores started in Waverly. Paul was united in marriage to Marilyn Fassett on February 20, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. After their marriage, Paul's career took them to Carroll, where they lived until 1968. He was then transferred to Decorah's Fareway and worked there until 1982. Paul finished his career in Charles City, retiring in 1993. Following their retirement Paul and Marilyn moved back to Waverly. Marilyn passed away on December 25, 2002.
Paul was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing and flying his plane he shared with his friends. He was a huge Cubs fan.
Paul is survived by two sons, Steven (spouse, Meg Matthews) Eppel, of Davenport, and David Eppel, of West Des Moines; a granddaughter, Claire Eppel; two step granddaughters, Christina (Brandon) George and Lindsey (Jake) Tinnell; three great grandchildren; a sister, Lois Halterman, of Indianola and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Eppel, of Washington.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on June 27, 2019